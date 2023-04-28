Injured victims admitted to MGM Hospital (Kamothe), say police

Mangled remains on vehicles following a collision with a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, in Raigad district, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Failed brakes thrust truck into 10 vehicles, six hurt on Mumbai-Pune Expressway x 00:00

Six people were injured in a major collision, involving 11 vehicles, on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Raigad district on Thursday, officers said.

The accident occurred around 12.55 pm on the Mumbai-bound lane, close to the Khopoli exit. A truck rammed into vehicles ahead after its brakes failed, according

to officers.

Police immediately reached the spot and rescued the injured people, who were admitted to MGM Hospital (Kamothe).

Also Read: Maharashtra: Raigad homebuyers to get their dues soon

Senior Inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station said, “Around 12.55 pm on Thursday, traffic was stopped on the Mumbai lane of the expressway due to the accident. The driver of the truck, which was travelling towards Mumbai from Pune, lost control over his vehicle.”

Traffic was restored after the remains of all the 11 vehicles involved in the accident were removed.

The injured victims have been identified as Kunda Mukund Sonwane, 60, Kamal Sadanand Sonwane, 38, Harshada Akash Kanitkar, 25, Sadanand Vitthal Bhoir, 45, Ileyama Ish, 80 and Matthew Thomas, 62.