Breaking News
Nepal Army physically locates plane air crash site
Loan apps probe goes global, Maharashtra Police to approach Interpol
Cyber Cell puts up posters warning Mumbaikars about loan app scams
Mumbai: Ahead of BMC polls, BJP targets voters at booth level
Upset Govandi, Deonar locals approach NGT over delay in shifting biomedical waste plant
Watch video: CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's vehicle moments before he was shot dead
14 bodies recovered from crash site of Tara Airlines plane in Nepal
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Family in Nepal plane crash were on trip because of divorce order

Family in Nepal plane crash were on trip because of divorce order

Updated on: 30 May,2022 07:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

Top

Annual family vacation was a court stipulation in divorce of couple, who are missing with their two children

Family in Nepal plane crash were on trip because of divorce order

A team of climbers prepare to leave for rescue operations, in Kathmandu, on Sunday. Pic/PTI


A divorced couple and their two children, who were among the 22 people aboard the plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday, were on their yearly get-together trip, as per a court order. While the woman and the kids lived in Thane, her ex-husband lived in Odisha.

The family, identified as Vaibhavi Bendre, 51, her ex-husband Ashok Kumar Tripathi, 54, their son Dhanush, 22, and daughter Ritika, 15, were on a 10-day vacation to Nepal when the incident happened.  




Senior Inspector of Kapurbawdi police station Uttam Sonavane said that after the couple’s divorce, the children lived with Vaibhavi at the Rustomjee Athena building in Majiwada, Thane. Vaibhavi works at a private firm in the BKC, he added. Ashok lives in Bhubaneswar and works at a private company.


Show full article

nepal thane odisha mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK