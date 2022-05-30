Family in Nepal plane crash were on trip because of divorce order

Annual family vacation was a court stipulation in divorce of couple, who are missing with their two children

A divorced couple and their two children, who were among the 22 people aboard the plane that crashed in Nepal on Sunday, were on their yearly get-together trip, as per a court order. While the woman and the kids lived in Thane, her ex-husband lived in Odisha.

The family, identified as Vaibhavi Bendre, 51, her ex-husband Ashok Kumar Tripathi, 54, their son Dhanush, 22, and daughter Ritika, 15, were on a 10-day vacation to Nepal when the incident happened.

Senior Inspector of Kapurbawdi police station Uttam Sonavane said that after the couple’s divorce, the children lived with Vaibhavi at the Rustomjee Athena building in Majiwada, Thane. Vaibhavi works at a private firm in the BKC, he added. Ashok lives in Bhubaneswar and works at a private company.

