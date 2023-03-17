Farmers’ ‘long march’ reaches closer to Mumbai

Protesters likely to reach Azad Maidan on Sunday, won’t budge until govt gives in to 17 demands

Farmers marching on foot from Dindori in Nashik to Mumbai arrive at Shahpur, 70 km away from the city, on Thursday

Thousands of farmers from Dindori in Nashik, who set out on a 200-km march to Mumbai on Sunday to draw the government's attention to their grievances, reached Shahpur—around 70 km from the city—on Thursday. The farmers have a 17-point list of demands, which includes the introduction of a minimum support price (MSP) for onions and appropriate price for agricultural produce, waiving electricity bills for farmers, speedy compensation for crop losses due to unseasonal rains and bestowing forest land rights.

The march has been launched by the CPI(M)’s All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS). Nashik is one of the biggest hubs of onion cultivation in the country but reduced prices in Maharashtra have resulted in farmers earning very little. On Monday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a subsidy of Rs 300 per quintal, but according to farmers, this is not enough to cover the input cost and a minimum of Rs 600 per quintal is required. About 25,000 farmers, mostly men, are participating in the rally. A few women, though, could be seen walking together in clusters or beside their husbands. “My wife is at home with our child,” said a farmer, Gyaneshwar Pawar, who said this was not his first time taking a part in a rally.

The protesters enjoy a quick meal in the evening. Pics/Sameer Markande

The marchers reached the spot where they were supposed to stop for lunch by Thursday evening. This is the third such march in the past five years. Pawar said that he was part of the one that was organised in 2018 too. With their destination so close, the farmers said that they would return home only after their demands are met.

The marchers begin their day at around 11 am and finish at 1 am the next day, covering a distance of around 35 km on foot. The peaceful protest saw the presence of a few tempos with loudspeakers blasting Marathi protest and motivational songs while one lane was maintained for tankers providing water to the farmers and ambulances in case of emergencies. Most farmers had a red flag bearing the CPI(M) logo and constantly expressed gratitude to the political party for providing adequate water throughout their journey.

A lot of farmers at the rally belong to the adivasi community and hail from Nashik and Palghar. Among the 17 demands is the handing out of individual land pattas (a legal document as proof of ownership of property) to adivasis on forestland and they are also demanding that families who have built houses on these plots receive ownership titles. A member of the Gaikwad family claimed, “We have 10 acres of land in our name in Nashik but the government is not giving us ownership of it. We are using only two acres (for farming) of onions, soya bean, bajri (millet).”

Farmers stated that five years on, despite the change of government, they have not seen any long-term change in their favour. “We trust them (politicians) during the election and vote for them but it's always the same story where we end up with nothing,” said Jayabai Mali, a 53-year-old farmer.

The marchers are expected to reach Thane by Saturday and Azad Maidan the following day. Meanwhile, an AIKS member said, “A meeting is going on between the AIKS delegate, the CM and deputy CM. If they agree to our demands, we will go back home instead of advancing to Mumbai.”

25,000

No of farmers taking part in rally