Several onion farmers in Nashik's Lasalgaon APMC staged a protest atop a water tank, demanding the removal of the minimum export price on onions after a sharp decline in rates.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Farmers protest atop water tank at Lasalgaon APMC over onion price drop x 00:00

Several onion farmers in Maharashtra’s Nashik district climbed atop a water tank at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Lasalgaon on Monday, staging a dramatic protest against the sharp decline in onion prices. They demanded the removal of the minimum export price (MEP) on the essential kitchen staple, which they claim has adversely impacted their earnings.

According to PTI, nearly 15 farmers participated in the protest at Asia’s largest wholesale onion market, expressing their distress over the plummeting prices of both red and summer crop onions. The demonstrators also halted the auctioning of onions at the market, further escalating their agitation.

“There has been a significant reduction of Rs 300-500 in the average prices of red and summer crop onions. The government-imposed minimum export price (MEP) on onions must be abolished immediately, as it is harming our livelihoods. In protest, we have also ceased auctions,” one of the farmers stated, as per PTI reports.

An APMC functionary informed PTI that on Monday, a total of 19,508 quintals of onions arrived for auction at the market. The average price for red onions stood at Rs 1,700 per quintal, while the summer crop fetched Rs 1,800 per quintal. In contrast, merely five days ago, these prices were between Rs 2,250 and Rs 2,300 per quintal. This sharp dip triggered discontent among the farming community, leading to the demonstration.

Following discussions with state officials, the protest was eventually called off after Maharashtra’s Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate assured the agitating farmers that Yeola MLA Chhagan Bhujbal would raise their concerns in the ongoing budget session of the state legislature.

Police personnel were also deployed at the protest site to maintain law and order while pacifying the demonstrators. No untoward incident was reported during the agitation, PTI reports.

The steep decline in onion prices comes amid fluctuations in market demand and export policies. Farmers at Lasalgaon, known as India’s onion hub, have frequently expressed their grievances over pricing mechanisms and government regulations impacting their earnings. Many have urged authorities to introduce immediate measures that would provide relief and stabilise onion prices in the market.

(With inputs from PTI)