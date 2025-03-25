Vendors reportedly are using industrial-grade ice made from contaminated water, which poses serious health risks

Many vendors opt for industrial ice, which is not safe for drinking. Representation pics/iStock

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched an inspection drive in Pune following growing concerns over the use of contaminated ice in beverages and frozen treats.

During summers, people flock to juice centres and roadside stalls to find relief from the heat. However, the ice used in these drinks is now under scrutiny as reports suggest that many vendors are using industrial-grade ice made from contaminated water, which poses serious health risks.

Assistant Commissioner of FDA in Pune, Shivkumar Kodgire, confirmed that officials have begun inspecting vendors and ensuring compliance with regulations. He emphasised that it is mandatory for every vendor to display their license for using ice at their stall.

“The issue of contaminated ice, commonly known as blue ice, resurfaces every summer, and investigations reveal that many roadside stalls and juice centers unknowingly serve drinks chilled with non-edible ice. This type of ice, typically used for industrial cooling, is cheaper and more accessible, leading vendors to use it indiscriminately. Unlike purified edible ice, industrial ice may contain ammonia and harmful chemicals, increasing the risk of stomach infections, throat irritation, diarrhea, and other health complications”, Kodgire explained.

Many vendors remain unaware of the difference between edible and non-edible ice, contributing to the widespread use of unsafe products.

Kodgire further explained that edible ice is “pure white” and made from filtered water, while non-edible ice is often “tinted blue” to differentiate it from food-grade ice. However, in many cases, this distinction is ignored. He advised vendors to source ice only from licensed suppliers to ensure safety.

FDA officials further clarified that ice is produced in two forms—edible ice cubes and large industrial ice slabs. While ice cubes are safe for consumption, they are more expensive, making them less common in smaller stalls. Officials have appealed to consumers to check the quality of ice before consuming chilled beverages, emphasising that health and safety should not be compromised for temporary relief from the heat.

Dr Swapnil Kulkarni, a pulmonologist at Birth & Breath Clinics in Pune, highlighted the dangers of contaminated ice, stating that both juice vendors and popsicle makers could be using ice that carries harmful bacteria, viruses, or chemicals.

“The contamination can occur either from the water used to make the ice or through improper handling. The most common risks include infections in the throat and sinuses, stomach infections, and food poisoning. Contaminated ice can weaken the throat’s immune defense, making individuals more susceptible to further infections,” Dr Kulkarni explained.