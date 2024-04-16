Breaking News
Mumbai News
Fight between vikas purush and khichdi yuti: Devendra Fadnavis

Updated on: 16 April,2024 05:28 AM IST  |  Gondia
Fadnavis slams INDIA bloc at election rally

PM Narendra Modi flanked by state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar (left) and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Chandrapur last week. File pic

The 2024 Lok Sabha poll is a fight between ‘vikas purush’ Narendra Modi on one side and the ‘khichdi yuti’ (ragtag alliance) of Rahul Gandhi on the other, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.


Addressing rallies for BJP’s Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha candidate Sunil Mendhe in Tumsar, Tirora and Paoni, he asked people to ensure Modi becomes prime minister for a third time so that the country’s continues to be on the path of development. “This is not gram panchayat polls. It is for the Lok Sabha. It is to elect a government for the next five years and it will decide the future path of progress of the nation,” Fadnavis said.


He said Modi was the engine while all ruling allies were coaches and there was place for all to sit, whereas the opposition INDIA bloc is full of so-called engines without coaches. In his third term, Modi will ensure farmers get round-the-clock electricity for irrigation due to the Centre’s solar power schemes, he said, adding that one crore families are already registered for the ‘Surya Ghar’ scheme.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

narendra modi PM Modi sudhir mungantiwar devendra fadnavis chandrapur Maharashtra Assembly Polls Lok Sabha Lok Sabha Elections 2024 mumbai mumbai news
