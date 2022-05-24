‘Finally…’: Mumbaikars heave sigh of relief as city witnesses light showers

Following the rains, the minimum temperature recorded was a degree below normal at 27 degrees Celsius

Mumbaikars woke up to a pleasant morning after the city witnessed light showers in parts of South Mumbai and Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

On Saturday night, parts of Mumbai including Dadar, Sewri, Matunga, Parel, and areas in Navi Mumbai witnessed received light rains.

At IMD’s Santacruz observatory, relative humidity on Tuesday morning was at 71 per cent. The relative humidity is 90 and above during the monsoon season. Following the rains, the minimum temperature recorded was a degree below normal at 27 degrees Celsius.

