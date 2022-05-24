Breaking News
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann sacks health minister over corruption charge
Delhi Court reserves appeal seeking restoration of Hindu, Jain temples at Qutub Minar
BMC readies 28 beds amid monkeypox fears
Poll strategist Sunil Kanugolo in Congress' Task Force for 2024 Lok Sabha polls
Gyanvapi row: District court decision on first hearing today
PM Modi, other Quad leaders meet in Tokyo at 2nd in-person summit
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > ‘Finally…’: Mumbaikars heave sigh of relief as city witnesses light showers

‘Finally…’: Mumbaikars heave sigh of relief as city witnesses light showers

Updated on: 24 May,2022 01:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Following the rains, the minimum temperature recorded was a degree below normal at 27 degrees Celsius

‘Finally…’: Mumbaikars heave sigh of relief as city witnesses light showers

Representative image


Mumbaikars woke up to a pleasant morning after the city witnessed light showers in parts of South Mumbai and Nerul in Navi Mumbai.

On Saturday night, parts of Mumbai including Dadar, Sewri, Matunga, Parel, and areas in Navi Mumbai witnessed received light rains.




At IMD’s Santacruz observatory, relative humidity on Tuesday morning was at 71 per cent. The relative humidity is 90 and above during the monsoon season. Following the rains, the minimum temperature recorded was a degree below normal at 27 degrees Celsius.


Show full article

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon south mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK