Finger found in ice cream: blood test clears operator of disease

Updated on: 25 June,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

DNA report awaited to confirm identity; investigation continues into accident

Finger found in ice cream: blood test clears operator of disease

The severed digit (right) the butterscotch ice cream and finger

The blood report of the fruit feeder machine operator at Natural Dairy Company in Indapur, whose finger was allegedly severed and later found in a Yummo ice cream cone in Malad, has shown no signs of any disease. The Malad police collected blood samples from all fruit feeder operators on Saturday and sent them for medical examination to determine if any major diseases were present. On Monday, the police received the blood test results, which confirmed that the operator has no disease, providing major relief to the investigation team.


“There was no blood in the severed finger piece recovered from the ice cream cone. If the blood sample had matched, it could have easily confirmed that the severed finger belonged to the fruit feeder machine operator. We are now waiting for the DNA report,” said an officer from Malad police station. The blood test results, revealing no serious illness, have provided some reassurance. The investigation so far indicates that this was an accident. Once the DNA report is available, the investigation will focus on determining accountability for the accident, and appropriate action will be taken against the responsible party, the officer added. 


A human finger digit was found in a Yummo ice cream cone purchased in Malad, prompting an investigation by the Malad police at Fortune Dairy in Indapur (Pune). Several teams were formed, and it was discovered that an accident had occurred on the day the cone was manufactured. Omkar Pote, 24, an assistant packing manager at the company, severed his middle finger while working on the fruit feeder machine. The machine used to crush ingredients such as cashews, almonds and pistachios for ice cream malfunctioned, and the lid of the ingredient container fell inside. Pote’s finger was cut while attempting to retrieve it. The machine was immediately shut down, and Pote was taken to the hospital.


