FIR against Mumbai cop for raping his colleague under pretext of marriage

Updated on: 16 November,2022 09:13 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI

Representation pic


An FIR has been registered against a 29-year-old police sub-inspector (PSI) in Navi Mumbai for allegedly raping his colleague under the pretext of marrying her, an official said on Tuesday.


The case was registered against the PSI, posted in Mumbai, at Rabale police station under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (Punishment for rape) and 377 (unnatural sex).



No arrest is made so far.


The accused and the complainant (30) were together for training in the Nashik facility.

The complainant alleged the accused raped her between 2019 and 2022 in Nashik, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Navi Mumbai under the pretext of marrying her.

The accused refused to marry the woman cop and threatened to defame her, following which she approached the police.

