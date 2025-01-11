The Mumbai Fire Brigade has engaged in firefighting operations. The blaze has been confined to the ground floor of the hotel, and the surrounding area is empty
PIC/Mumbai Fire Brigade
A blaze was reported at Rangoon Zaika Hotel on LBS Marg in Kurla on Saturday night. No injuries have been reported so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Mumbai Fire Brigade has engaged in firefighting operations. The blaze has been confined to the ground floor of the hotel, and the surrounding area is empty.
It was reported at 9:08 pm to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, which confirmed that it is a Level-1 blaze.
Apart from firefighters, ambulance, medical, police, and power supply personnel have also been stationed at the site.
More details are awaited.