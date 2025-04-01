According to the Mumbai Fire Bridge, the fire was minor and was extinguished by the people working at the affected spot

The blaze was reported on Tuesday evening. Representational Pic/File

A fire broke out at an under-construction building inside the premised of state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai, the civic officials said on Tuesday.

The blaze was reported on Tuesday evening following which the Mumbai Fire Brigade and civic officials rushed to the spot.

According to the Mumbai Fire Bridge, the fire was minor and was extinguished by the people working at the affected spot.

A senior doctor at JJ Hospital said that a fire broke out in the office of the construction company in the building which is under-construction.

The work of a super speciality hospital is undergoing in the JJ Hospital premises, he said.

Further details were awaited.