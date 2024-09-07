A minor fire broke out in the electrical duct in a 16-storey residential building in Kurla (East) area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. Three people have been hospitalised following the incident

A minor fire broke out in the electrical duct in a 16-storey residential building in Kurla (East) area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. Three people have been hospitalised after they complained of suffocation, officials in Mumbai civic body said.

The fire started in the duct on the fourth floor of Savera Heights in Nehru Nagar around 2.40 pm, said a release issued by the Mumbai civic body. The blaze was confined to the electric wiring and installations in the duct from fourth to the 15th floor of the ground-plus-upper 17-floored building.

Three vehicles of Mumbai fire brigade reached the spot immediately, it said, adding that the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained. The fire was extinguished at 3.06 pm.

After three residents complained of suffocation, they were rushed to the Rajawadi Hospital. The condition of the residents, identified as Anisha Hiwale. 55; Ashok Hiwale, 59; and Manisha Pathare, 38, are said to be stable.

