Five killed, three injured as car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Police have registered a case against the car driver at Khopoli police station and are taking further action

Representative Image

Six persons were killed and three others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Khopoli in the Raigad district of Maharashtra.

All injured are admitted to MGM Hospital, Kamothe. Khopoli cops have booked a driver for the incident.

According to police, on Thursday night, an Ertiga car (MH-14-EC-3501) was going from Pune's Chinchwad to Mumbai. At around 11.30 pm when the car was passing from the fourth lane of the expressway it hit an unknown container from behind. There were nine occupants in the car. Six out of nine passengers were critically injured. Motorists informed Khopoli police about the incident and removed the injured from the car. Four passengers were declared dead on the spot while one person died while rushing to Hospital.

Wasim Kazi (38, resident of Kurla), Abdul Rehman Khan (32, Kurla) Anil Sanap (40, Pune), Ashutosh Gadekar (32, Andheri), Rahul Pande (30, Kamothe) died on the spot while Macchindranath Ambhure (40, Pimpri-Chinchwad) died while rushing to the hospital. Amir Mohammed Hussain Choudhari (35, Kurla), Bhanwarlal Khairlal (38, Rajasthan) and Aspia Rahim Choudhari (25, Kurla) were injured and admitted to MGM Hospital, Kamothe.

“Prima facie, the accident occurred due to speeding and rash driving by the driver of the Ertiga car. We have registered an FIR against the driver and the process of recording the statement of others is underway,” said Somnath Gharge, Superintendent of Police, Raigad.

An offence has been registered against the driver under IPC section 279 (rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and relevant sections of Motor Vehicle Act.

