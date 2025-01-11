Five individuals from Mumbai are among 23 from Maharashtra invited to witness the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi. These special guests represent excellence across various fields and government initiatives.

File Pic

Five distinguished individuals from the Mumbai region are among the 10,000 special guests invited from across India to witness this year’s Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on 26 January. A total of 23 individuals from Maharashtra have been selected to attend the grand celebration, representing diverse categories and achievements.

The five invitees from the Mumbai region include Mr Atul Hanumant Jadhav from Antop Hill and Mr Vaibhav Nitin Patil from Vasai West, both chosen under the PM Yashasvi Scheme. The category celebrates individuals who have utilised government schemes effectively to achieve outstanding success.

Shri Brahmdeo Pandit, a Padma Shri awardee and Shilpguru, along with Shri Abhay Brahmdeo Pandit, a National Award recipient, both from Kalakar Niwas in Bhayander East, have been selected under the Maharashtra Textile (Handicrafts) category. Their contributions to the field of handicrafts, particularly in textiles, have been widely recognised.

Additionally, Smt Ujwala Sadashivrao Patil, Assistant Commissioner of Anganwadi from Badlapur West, has been invited under the Maharashtra Women and Child Development (WCD) Handicrafts category. Her significant work in empowering women and enhancing the Anganwadi sector has earned her a place among the esteemed guests.

The Republic Day Parade is one of India’s most anticipated annual events, celebrating the nation’s cultural diversity, military strength, and achievements. Each year, the government invites a select group of special guests who have excelled in their respective fields or contributed significantly to society. These individuals represent the spirit of innovation, hard work, and dedication to nation-building.

The 23 special guests from Maharashtra are among thousands invited to attend the parade from various walks of life. This year’s invitees include top performers in their fields and those who have made exemplary use of government initiatives to improve their lives and communities.

The Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path is a fitting platform to honour these individuals, who serve as role models and inspire others to make a meaningful impact in society. Their presence at the event underscores the government’s commitment to recognising grassroots-level achievements and contributions to the nation’s progress.