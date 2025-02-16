The second day of the Pandit Ram Marathe Music Festival in Thane mesmerised audiences with soulful performances of classical vocals, flute duets, and tabla solos. Hosted by the Thane Municipal Corporation, the event featured renowned artists showcasing their expertise in various Hindustani classical styles.

File Pic

Listen to this article Flute, tabla, and vocals weave magic on the second day of Thane’s Pandit Ram Marathe Music Festival x 00:00

The second day of the Sangeetbhushan Pt. Ram Marathe Memorial Music Festival, organised by the Thane Municipal Corporation, was a captivating affair that enthralled music aficionados with a variety of performances. The event, held at Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Auditorium, showcased an enchanting confluence of vocals, flute jugalbandi, and tabla solo renditions, leaving the audience spellbound.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-day festival is dedicated to the memory of Pt. Ram Marathe, and the second evening was graced by the presence of Additional Commissioner (1) Sandeep Malvi, Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari, and committee member Vivek Sonar. On behalf of the Municipal Corporation, Deputy Commissioner Umesh Birari welcomed and felicitated the participating artists.

The musical evening commenced with a mesmerising vocal recital by Jui Dhaigude-Pandey, a disciple of Jaipur-Atrauli gharana maestro Dr Arun Dravid. She captivated the audience with a soulful rendition of Raga Bhimpalasi, presented in the traditional style of her gharana. She was accompanied by Supriya Modak Joshi on the harmonium, Swapnil Bhise on the tabla, Nidhi Puranik on the tanpura, and Archana Patil on the swar mandal.

Following this, the audience witnessed a breathtaking flute jugalbandi by eminent flautists Satej Karandikar and Yuvraj Sonar. The rhythmic synchrony of the flute, tabla, and tanpura, combined with the enthusiastic applause from the audience, created a magical atmosphere. They performed Raga Madhuvanti, featuring compositions in Matta Taal and Ek Taal. They were supported by renowned tabla player Pt. Kalinath Mishra and tanpura accompaniment by Dipshree Apte, a disciple of Pt. Vivek Sonar. Speaking about his experience, Pt. Kalinath Mishra expressed immense joy in accompanying the young flautists and commended their skill and artistry.

The third segment of the evening featured a powerful vocal performance by Kirana gharana’s renowned vocalist, Pt. Kaivalya Kumar Gurav. He began with Raga Gavati and enthralled the audience with his self-composed bandish "Guntalago Malaniya." His performance was marked by exceptional layakari, deep emotional expressions, and the rhythmic essence of bhajan music. Accompanying him were Rohit Dev on the tabla, Dnyaneshwar Sonawane on the harmonium, and supporting artistes Vajrakay Udayraj Kadam, Kshitija Vedpathak (tanpura), and Aditya Joshi (swar mandal).

Adding to the festival’s grandeur, esteemed vocalist Vidushi Sania Patankar showcased her Jaipur gharana repertoire, presenting the rare raga Basanti Kedar. She began with the vilambit bandish "Atar Sugandh," followed by "Khelan Aayi Naveli Naar," a traditional bandish associated with Pandita Mogubai Kurdikar. She concluded her performance with an electrifying tarana in ati drut laya. She was ably accompanied by Mandar Puranik on the tabla, Neelay Salvi on the harmonium, and Aditi Nagarkar on the tanpura.

The final performance of the evening was an extraordinary tabla solo recital by renowned percussionist Pt. Vibhav Nageshkar. He commenced with a three-taal composition and reminisced about his association with Pt. Ram Marathe, sharing cherished memories from their musical journey together. Expressing his gratitude to the organisers for this opportunity, he acknowledged the significance of performing at a festival dedicated to the legendary musician. He was accompanied by Akash Jalmi on the harmonium, Ninad Nandlaskar on the tabla, and Rakesh Kulkarni on taal.

The festival, dedicated to the legacy of Pt. Ram Marathe, has garnered global recognition, providing a prestigious platform for artists to showcase their talent. With each performance, the evening underscored the depth and richness of Indian classical music, leaving the audience with a profound appreciation for the art form.