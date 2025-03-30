Breaking News
Updated on: 30 March,2025 12:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

An officer said flying balloons can sometimes be seen in and around the airspace, while laser beams are pointed towards landing aircraft in the free flight zone around the airport, Juhu aerodrome and Naval air station INS Shikra, endangering aviation operations

Mumbai international airport. Representational pic

Police on Saturday banned paragliding, flying of balloons and use of light-emitting objects for 60 days in the free flight zone of Mumbai international airport, a police official said.


According to the official, these objects should not affect the landing and take-off of aircraft and other flying operations.


He said flying balloons can sometimes be seen in and around the airspace, while laser beams are pointed towards landing aircraft in the free flight zone around the airport, Juhu aerodrome and Naval air station INS Shikra, endangering aviation operations.


The restriction will be in place from March 31 to May 29, he said, adding that those flouting the order will face action. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

