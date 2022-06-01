Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC

The higher education regulator has issued guidelines to all institutions to concentrate on other activities besides education, and help students’ all-round development

The UGC wants the focus to not just be education. Representation pic

Colleges and universities across India will now have to prioritise developing new facilities and upgrade existing ones to assist their students’ mental and physical well-being. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has published recommendations for Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) to promote physical fitness and sports for all.

With a focus on students’ health, welfare, and psychological and emotional well-being at institutions across the country, the higher education regulator has directed HEIs to establish Students Services Centres (SSC), which will be in charge of dealing with and managing problems related to stress and emotional adjustment. “Besides educating students, HEIs must focus on physical activity for all students so as to help them stay physically fit and mentally healthy,” the UGC guidelines stated.

The guidelines further added that the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) may consider assigning certain points/grades for provisions of SSCs in HEIs. The records of various activities of SSC must be maintained properly and be made available to NAAC, NIRF, etc. as and when asked for.

