Breaking News
Mumbai: 43-year-old motorist run over by taxi on Sea Link while trying to save kite
KK passes away: A look back at the musical journey of Bollywood's most versatile singer
As app probe widens, cops seek budget
Covid-19: Mumbai logs 500+ cases for first time since February 6
Mumbai: Woman abandons newborn in toilet of a five-star hotel
BMC tells hospitals to clear scrap, fix CCTVs before the rains come
Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC
50:50 weightage to CET, Class 12 marks for admissions to professional courses from 2023-24: Maharashtra minister Uday Samant
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC

Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC

Updated on: 01 June,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Top

The higher education regulator has issued guidelines to all institutions to concentrate on other activities besides education, and help students’ all-round development

Focus also on students’ mental and physical well-being: UGC

The UGC wants the focus to not just be education. Representation pic


Colleges and universities across India will now have to prioritise developing new facilities and upgrade existing ones to assist their students’ mental and physical well-being. The University Grants Commission (UGC) has published recommendations for Higher Educational Institutions (HEI) to promote physical fitness and sports for all.

With a focus on students’ health, welfare, and psychological and emotional well-being at institutions across the country, the higher education regulator has directed HEIs to establish Students Services Centres (SSC), which will be in charge of dealing with and managing problems related to stress and emotional adjustment. “Besides educating students, HEIs must focus on physical activity for all students so as to help them stay physically fit and mentally healthy,” the UGC guidelines stated.




The guidelines further added that the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) may consider assigning certain points/grades for provisions of SSCs in HEIs. The records of various activities of SSC must be maintained properly and be made available to NAAC, NIRF, etc. as and when asked for.


Show full article

mumbai university central board of secondary education mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK