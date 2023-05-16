Breaking News
DRDO scientist may have shared critical info in person also
CBI to grill Sameer Wankhede in Delhi this week
Mid-day Investigation: In Kurla, illegal share autos make Rs 500 per single trip
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 84 crore on pre-emptive strike against potholes ahead of monsoon
Metro Line 1 hit by brief AC failure
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Foetus found near building in Thane police launch probe

Foetus found near building in Thane, police launch probe

Updated on: 16 May,2023 01:27 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

A foetus has been found abandoned between the compound walls of two buildings in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday

Foetus found near building in Thane, police launch probe

Representative Image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Foetus found near building in Thane, police launch probe
x
00:00

A foetus has been found abandoned between the compound walls of two buildings in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.


A passer-by on Monday evening spotted the foetus, around six months old, at Sagaon village in Dombivli area, a police spokesperson told PTI.



After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the foetus to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.


A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 317A (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) and 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) against the unidentified culprits, the official said.

Also read: Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 84 crore on pre-emptive strike against potholes ahead of monsoon

A probe was on into the case, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
thane Thane Municipal Corporation thane crime Crime News news maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK