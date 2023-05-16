Foetus found near building in Thane, police launch probe

A foetus has been found abandoned between the compound walls of two buildings in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday

A foetus has been found abandoned between the compound walls of two buildings in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

A passer-by on Monday evening spotted the foetus, around six months old, at Sagaon village in Dombivli area, a police spokesperson told PTI.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the foetus to a government hospital for postmortem, he said.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 317A (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) and 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) against the unidentified culprits, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, he added.

