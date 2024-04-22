Breaking News
Former Congress legislator Mushtaq Antualay to join NCP led by Ajit Pawar today

Updated on: 22 April,2024 10:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sunil Tatkare is optimistic that former Congress legislator Mushtaq Antulay's political experience will strengthen the party

Mushtaq Antulay/ File Photo

Former Congress legislator Mushtaq Antualay to join NCP led by Ajit Pawar today
Former Congress legislator Mushtaq Antulay, the son-in-law of former Maharashtra Chief Minister A.R. Antulay, is set to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar on Monday.


NCP state chief Sunil Tatkare expressed optimism that Antulay's addition to the party will strengthen its ranks, citing his eclectic and four-decade-long political experience.


Tatkare emphasised that Antulay's choice to join the NCP will counter any misinformation campaign against the party, especially in light of its recent partnership with the NDA.


This development holds significance as Tatkare is contesting against Shiv Sena UBT nominee and former union minister Anant Geete in the Raigad constituency. Geete has contested and won against former Congress legislator Mushtaq Antulay's father-in-law AR Antulay in polls previously. 

The NCP hopes to win additional voters, notably from Raigad's Muslim and minority populations, despite reservations raised by some long-time followers over the party's alliance with the BJP.

Sunil Tatkare, taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, wrote, "Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra late B. A. R. Antulay Saheb's political heir and former president of Maharashtra Pollution Corporation, senior Congress leader, former MLA Mushtaq Antule, who has been working in politics for the past 40 years, will join the NCP tomorrow."

He further wrote, "Under the leadership of NCP National President Ajit Pawar, the state of Maharashtra is progressing along with everyone."

Exodus from Congress

The Indian National Congress in Maharashtra has been seeing an exodus of stalwart leaders who had been party loyalists for ages in a huge setback for the party ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Earlier this year, Milind Deora, a prominent party leader from South Mumbai and son of Murali Deora, quit the party to join hands with Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and is their Rajya Sabha MP now. Following him, former legislator Baba Siddique quit the party. Baba Siddique joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.  

After Siddique, veteran leader Ashok Chavan quit the party to join hands with its foe Bharatiya Janata Party and he was nominated as their Rajya Sabha nominee and was later elected. Sanjay Nirupam was recently ousted from the party over his "anti-party" activities after he expressed his sentiments over Shiv Sena (UBT) "unilaterally" announcing 17 Lok Sabha candidates. 

mumbai mumbai news congress nationalist congress party ajit pawar
