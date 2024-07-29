Controversial retired cop Pradeep Sharma's family makes political move with Assembly election bid in Andheri East

CM Shinde inducts Swikruti Sharma and her daughters Ankita and Nikita into the Shiv Sena

Controversial retired police officer Pradeep Sharma’s wife, Swikruti Sharma, and her two daughters joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday evening. She is expected to contest the Assembly elections from Andheri East.

Sharma arrived at the CM’s official residence, Nandanvan-Varsha, for her induction, accompanied by a caravan of over 50 vehicles, including buses, cars, and bikes, carrying hundreds of workers, mostly women. Sharma’s daughters, Ankita and Nikita, also joined the Sena.

Shinde appreciated Sharma's social work being done through the PS Foundation. He assured he would help resolve issues dogging Andheri, the Assembly segment she has been nurturing. Her husband Pradeep had contested the 2019 elections from Nalasopara, but lost it as the undivided Shiv Sena's candidate.