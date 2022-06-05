Former Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis tests Covid-19 positive

Breaking News
Updated on: 05 June,2022 12:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

He is taking medication and treatment as per the doctor’s advice

Devendra Fadnavis. File pic


Former Maharashtra Cheif Minister Devendra Fadnavis tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

"I have tested Covid-19 positive and in-home isolation. Taking medication & treatment as per the doctor’s advice. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care every one," he tweeted.





