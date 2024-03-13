Breaking News
Now, khataras are slowing down work on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Test Drive: How Mumbai Coastal Road will create new bottlenecks
Three dead in scaffolding mishap: ‘My son left home this morning with a smile on his face’
Mumbai: Meanwhile, it is a breeze on the old road
Mumbai: BEST bus driver runs over senior citizen
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Former Maharashtra minister Padmakar Valvi joins BJP dealing blow to Congress
<< Back to Elections 2024

Former Maharashtra minister Padmakar Valvi joins BJP, dealing blow to Congress

Updated on: 13 March,2024 02:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Valvi, a Congress member from Nandurbar, defected as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is about to arrive in his bastion.

Former Maharashtra minister Padmakar Valvi joins BJP, dealing blow to Congress

Padmakar Valiv joined BJP in Wednesday/ Screengrab

Listen to this article
Former Maharashtra minister Padmakar Valvi joins BJP, dealing blow to Congress
x
00:00

Leading member of the Maharashtra Congress Padmakar Valvi defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, dealing a serious blow to the party. In Mumbai, party leader Ashok Chavan and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule were present at the event held for Valvi's induction into the saffron party, reported ANI. 


According to the report, Valvi's defection came at a critical moment, as Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is about to arrive in the Nandurbar region of Maharashtra on Tuesday. Valvi, a well-known member of the Congress from the tribal-dominated area of Nandurbar, had represented the area as an MLA three times.


In the previous Congress-NCP government, Valvi served as a minister and was a renowned Congress politician in North Maharashtra, the report added. 


Valvi's exit from the party follows a string of departures from the Maharashtra Congress in recent years, the most recent being Basavaraj Patil's shift to the BJP a few weeks ago; Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrakant Patil were present during his induction, the ANI report added. 

Per the ANI report, on February 21, Fadnavis congratulated the BJP's freshly elected Rajya Sabha members, including erstwhile Congress Leader Ashok Chavan, who crossed sides earlier this year. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan officially joined the BJP in Mumbai on February 13.

Similarly, former Madhya Pradesh MLAs Arunoday Choubey and Shivdayal Bagri joined the BJP in Bhopal, in front of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

The trend continued in Uttarakhand, where Manish Khanduri, son of veteran BJP politician Retd Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri, switched allegiance to the BJP after resigning from the Congress in front of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the ANI report further stated. 

Furthermore, prominent Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri switched to the BJP in Bhopal, indicating a significant shift in party allegiance.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you find it difficult to look good after travelling by Mumbai`s local trains?
BJP congress 2024 lok sabha elections mumbai news mumbai maharashtra
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK