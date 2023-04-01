Breaking News
Former Mumbai civic chief Sharad Kale passes away

Updated on: 01 April,2023 01:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
An IAS officer of 1963 batch, Kale served as the municipal commissioner of Mumbai from 1991-1995

Former Mumbai civic chief Sharad Kale passes away

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Sharad Kale died in Mumbai on Friday, a trust he was associated with said on Saturday.


Kale died late on Friday night and his last rites will be conducted on Sunday, the Yashvantrao Chavan Centre said.



An IAS officer of 1963 batch, Kale served as the municipal commissioner of Mumbai from 1991-1995.


Condoling the death, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar said with Kale's demise, he has lost a very honest and mature colleague.

Kale was associated with the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan, a trust headed by Pawar, and he also served as a trustee of the Pratham Mumbai Education Initiative.

