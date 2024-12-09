Four individuals have been booked for supplying counterfeit azithromycin tablets to Swami Ramanand Tirth Hospital in Beed, Maharashtra, after a probe by the FDA revealed the medicines to be spurious.

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Four booked for supplying spurious medicine to government hospital in Beed x 00:00

Authorities have registered a case against four individuals for allegedly supplying counterfeit medication to a government-run hospital in Beed district, Maharashtra. The case was filed on December 5 after a thorough investigation conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) at the Swami Ramanand Tirth Hospital in Ambajogai.

ADVERTISEMENT

Swami Ramanand Tirth Medical College and Hospital is a prominent healthcare facility in Ambajogai, attracting patients from Beed and surrounding districts. During the FDA’s investigation, it was discovered that azithromycin tablets, a commonly used antibiotic, were found to be counterfeit. The spurious drugs were seized under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940 and the corresponding rules established in 1945, according to a senior official involved in the probe.

The investigation revealed that over 50 lakh tablets of the counterfeit medicine had been purchased from four suppliers based in Maharashtra and Gujarat. As per the police report, these suppliers are now facing charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating, dishonestly inducing others to deliver property, forgery, and the illegal sale of drugs as a different drug or preparation.

Following the discovery of the counterfeit medication, the authorities at Swami Ramanand Tirth Hospital promptly halted the use of these tablets. Shankar Dhapate, the dean of Ambajogai Medical College and Hospital, confirmed in a statement to the press that all use of the affected medicine had been stopped immediately, ensuring that no further patients would be administered with the counterfeit azithromycin.

This case adds to concerns about the increasing issue of counterfeit medicines in the Indian healthcare system, which poses a significant risk to public health. The authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the full extent of the distribution and supply chain, as well as to identify any other affected healthcare facilities.

The authorities have assured the public that appropriate legal action will be taken against those responsible for supplying the spurious drugs. The FDA and police have vowed to clamp down on such illegal activities in order to protect the health and safety of citizens.

(With inputs from PTI)