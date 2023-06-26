Four injured as portion of building collapses in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Four persons, including a woman, sustained injuries after a portion of a building collapsed in Ramabai Ambedkar colony in the Ghatkopar East area of Mumbai. The incident occurred at around 8:36 am on Monday, following a similar incident in the same area the previous day.

According to officials, the collapse took place in Chawl No. 21, near the Dr. Ambedkar Statue in Ramabai Ambedkar colony. The injured individuals were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital and are reported to be stable.

The collapse involved a ground-plus-one (G+1) structure, where a part of the first floor collapsed onto a nearby room. The injured individuals, identified as Mahadev Khilare (50 years old, male), Sunita Khilare (42 years old, female), Rohit Khilare (23 years old, male), and Vaibhav Khilare (20 years old, male), were treated at Rajawadi Hospital. According to Dr. Manish, an Assistant Medical Officer at the hospital, all four are in stable condition and receiving outpatient treatment.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall resulted in the collapse of a three-storey building in Rajawadi Colony, Ghatkopar (East), Mumbai. While several people were initially trapped under the debris, rescue teams were able to evacuate four individuals. However, two people remained missing. Their bodies were later recovered on Monday and were declared dead at Rajawadi Hospital.

The rescue operation involved multiple agencies, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, Ward Staff, 108 Ambulance, and the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). (With inputs from ANI)