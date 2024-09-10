Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nearly 50 leopards in Junnar to be sterilised
Dating app scam: Accused sent to judicial custody
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge second girder finally launched, lowering to begin soon
Mumbai: Eid procession shifted to ensure peaceful Ganesh festivities
Ganeshotsav 2024: 10 lakh travelled to Konkan for Ganesh Chaturthi
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > From close knit chawls to gated towers The cultural transformation of Mumbai

From close-knit chawls to gated towers: The cultural transformation of Mumbai

Premium

Updated on: 10 September,2024 12:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Divya Nair | divya.nair@mid-day.com

Top

A recent study showed that Mumbai has witnessed a surge in home sales despite the soaring prices. While this trend is likely to stay, we take a look at how it’s impacting Mumbai’s old chawl culture

From close-knit chawls to gated towers: The cultural transformation of Mumbai

Representative image

Mumbai, India's financial capital, has always been a city of contrasts — towering skyscrapers beside slums, historic neighbourhoods beside ultra-modern constructions. Over the past few decades, the city's real estate landscape has evolved dramatically, transforming not only its skyline but also redefining its culture.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai news real estate Mumbai Real Estate maharashtra Mumbai Housing

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK