A recent study showed that Mumbai has witnessed a surge in home sales despite the soaring prices. While this trend is likely to stay, we take a look at how it’s impacting Mumbai’s old chawl culture

Representative image

Mumbai, India's financial capital, has always been a city of contrasts — towering skyscrapers beside slums, historic neighbourhoods beside ultra-modern constructions. Over the past few decades, the city's real estate landscape has evolved dramatically, transforming not only its skyline but also redefining its culture.