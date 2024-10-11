Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > From mid days archives in memory of Ratan Tata

From mid-day’s archives in memory of Ratan Tata

Updated on: 11 October,2024 09:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mid-Day brings to you a glimpse of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata's life

From mid-day’s archives in memory of Ratan Tata

Rata Tata flying the BOEING F/A 18 during the Aero India 2011 in Bangalore on February 10, 2011

From mid-day’s archives in memory of Ratan Tata
With renowned music conductor Zubin Mehta



With artist M F Husain

At the centenary year celebrations of the Taj Mahal Palace hotel, Mumbai

At the handing over ceremony of the keys to the first owner of the Tata Nano car in July 2009

