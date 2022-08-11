FYJC admissions: More than half of the first list allottees did not confirm seats

Officials say majority includes those who were not allotted seats in their first preference college

Students check their SSC results online. The second merit list will be released online on Friday. File pic

More than half of the students who were allotted FYJC seats in the first round preferred not to confirm their admission. Officials from the Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department said that majority of the students who did not confirm were allotted a college other than their first preference.

Of the total intake capacity of 2,33,626 seats under the Common Admission Process (CAP) for First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions, 1,39,651 students were allotted seats in the first round. However, only 67,915 have secured their admissions. This means 71,736 students did not accept their allotted seat.

“More than 50 per cent of students did not secure their admissions for seats allotted to them in the first round of regular admissions. This indicates that those who did not secure admissions were unhappy with the seat allotment and wished to wait for the next round. This time, we gave them an option to refill their forms and update their list of 10 preferred colleges by August 9. They will be reallocated a seat in the second round of admissions,” said Sandeep Sangave, deputy director of education, Mumbai.

After displaying a list of vacant seats following round one of admissions, these students were given a chance to refill their application forms according to the available seat vacancy until Tuesday. Following the processing of the new forms, the second merit list will be displayed on Friday (August 12).

The admission data shows most of those students who were allotted seats in the first preference college have confirmed admissions whereas very few students who were allotted seats in the second, third, fourth and so on preferences have accepted admissions. Of the 61,717 allotted seats at their first preference college, 49,425 secured admission and of the 47,685 students allotted seats as per their second, third and fourth preference colleges, only 14,773 secured admissions. Of the 30,249 students allotted seats as per their fifth to tenth preference colleges only 3,717 secured admissions in the

first round.

Some have also pointed to the online procedure and confusion over uploading required documents. “Students are confirming admissions online in many junior colleges and many are finding it difficult to understand what documents they need to upload to confirm admissions. These could be some of the factors why seat confirmation has taken a backseat,” said a parent of a student seeking admission to G N Khalsa College at Matunga.

Of a total of 3,71,275 seats, which includes both CAP seats and quota seats, in 1,015 colleges across Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), only 92,693 have secured admissions. Of total intake capacity, 1,37,649 are quota seats wherein more than 24,000 students have secured admissions and 1,12,871 seats are still vacant as of Wednesday afternoon.

Seat chart

Total number of colleges 1,015

Total intake 3,71,275

Total admitted 92,693

Common Admission Process (CAP) intake 2,33,626

CAP admitted 67,915

Quota intake 1,37,649

Quota admitted 24,778

67,915

Students out of 1,39,651 who secured admission