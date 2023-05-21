Breaking News
G20: Citizens should devote one minute daily for cleanliness, says CM Ekanth Shinde

Updated on: 21 May,2023 11:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shinde said beach clean-up drives were being held at 35 places in the country simultaneously on Sunday

Pic/BMC

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated that all citizens should devote at least one minute daily to awareness of the environment and cleanliness. CM Shinde also stressed the need to counter the challenges of climate change and global warming.


A clean-up drive was held at Juhu Beach as part of the third Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting of the G20 on Sunday morning.



Shinde said the participation of citizens will help maintain environmental balance and create awareness about it.


"This is needed to counter the climate change and global warming challenges," CM Shinde said.

CM said beach clean-up drives were being held at 35 places in India simultaneously on Sunday.

Representatives of the G20 countries also participated in the drive at the Juhu beach, he added. The third (ECSWG) meeting of the G20 beginning in Mumbai from Sunday will focus on aspects of the blue economy.

Governor Ramesh Bais along with ministers - CM Eknath Shinde, Bhupendra Yadav, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Amit Satam and BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, participated in this cleaning campaign and cleaned the beach.

India is holding the presidency of the G-20 conference this year. Under this, meetings on various topics are organized in various cities of India. The Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) is meeting in Mumbai from May 21 to 23 2023. In this background, a grand cleaning campaign was organized at Juhu Beach.

CM Eknath Shinde said that cleanliness is a very important task. "Saint Dnyaneshwar had given the message of the welfare of the earth. Today at this moment let us also give the message to the world to keep the whole world clean. The state government is continuously implementing activities for environment conservation and cleanliness." Shinde expressed that India getting the presidency of G-20 is a matter of pride for all Indians.

