G20 meet: Cultural programs showcasing Maharashtra's cultural heritage organised in Mumbai

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries were present

The Gateway of India lit up on the eve of the the 1st Development Working Group meeting of G-2. Pic/Ashish Raje

The cultural affairs department of the Maharashtra government organised a cultural program at Hotel Taj Palace to showcase the rich heritage and traditional culture of the state before the delegates and representatives who are in Mumbai to attend the meetings of the G20 Summit.

The G20 or the ‘Group of Twenty’ delegates arrived in Mumbai to attend the first meeting of the Development Working Group (DWG) under India's G20 Presidency which kicked off on Tuesday and will end on December 16.

G20 delegates enjoying in Mumbai, during the G20 delegates walk at Gateway of India. Pic/Ashish Raje

According to a statement issued by the state government, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Indian ‘Sherpa’ for G20 Amitabh Kant, chief secretary Manu Kumar Shrivtastav and dignitaries who arrived in Mumbai for the G 20 Summit were present on the occasion.

Notably, the rich cultural tradition and heritage will be exhibited before the representatives of G 20 who are going to visit Maharashtra for the entire year, it stated.

In order to introduce the rich heritage of Maharashtra, the cultural affairs department of Maharashtra organised a special cultural program at the Hotel Taj Palace in the vicinity of the Gateway of India. Similarly, a special light show was organised at Gateway of India, where a special ‘drum team’ from Pune made its presentation.

The information about the rich cultural heritage of Maharashtra was given to the representatives of the G20 through the cultural programs. At the beginning of this program, a documentary depicting the culture and tradition was screened.

The three-day meeting will focus on G20 collective actions for accelerating progress on the Sustainable Development Goals, support to developing countries in dealing with immediate concerns relating to food and energy security and debt distress, and a 2023 G20 New Delhi Update on Sustainable Development Goals.

India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1.

