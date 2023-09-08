Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Mumbai Traffic Police issues restrictions and diversion for Ganpati Aagman

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Many people are expected to attend the aforesaid processions, which may lead to traffic congestion, Mumbai Traffic Police said

On 10th September, various process ions have been organised in Byculla Traffic Division Many people are expected to attend the aforesaid processions On 9th Sept, a procession has been organised to mark the arrival of Chintamani Ganpati

Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday issued a list of traffic restrictions and diversion in central Mumbai ahead of the Ganpati Aagman.

A notification, issued by the Mumbai Police said, On 10th September, 2023, various processions have been organised in Byculla Traffic Division to mark the arrival of many Ganpati Idols (Ganpati Aagman) from 12:00 hrs onwards on Dr. B.A. Road (South Bound, North Bound) and Sane Guruji Marg.

It said, many people are expected to attend the aforesaid processions, which may lead to traffic congestion on the said routes and the routes leading there unto. Therefore, following traffic arrangements have been made on 10/09/2023.

Following routes shall be closed on 10/09/2023 after 12:00 hrs. (as and when required) till completion of the procession:

1. Dr. B.A. Road, South Bound traffic from Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) to Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction).

2. Dr. B.A. Road, North Bound traffic from Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction) to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction).

3. Sane Guruji Marg from Comrade Ganacharya Junction (Chinchpokali Junction) to Saint Jagnade Maharaj Chowk (Gas company junction)

Alternative routes:

1. Vehicle coming from south bound of Dr. B.A. Road and going towards CSMT shall take right turn at Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) -Currey Road Bridge - Shingate Master Chowk - Left turn-N.M. Joshi Road - Comrade Ganacharya Junction (Chinchpokali Junction)- Abdul Hamid Ansari Chowk (Khada Parsi) and further towards South Mumbai.

2. Vehicles coming from North bound of Dr. B.A. Road and going towards Dadar shall take right turn at Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction) - T.B.Kadam Marg- Right turn onto Datta Ram Lad Marg- Shravan Dada Yashwant Chowk - Left turn - G.D. Ambekar Marg - left turn onto Shree Sai Baba Marg - Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharatmata Junction) - right turn towards Dadar.

3. Vehicles moving from Comrade Ganacharya Junction (Chinchpokali Junction) towards Dadar shall go straight on N.M.Joshi road - Shingate Master Chowk -Right turn- Currey Road Bridge to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) and futher to their desired destination.

Chintamani Ganpati Aagman

In an other traffic notification, the Mumbai Police said, on 09th September, 2023 a procession has been organised to mark the arrival of Chintamani Ganpati (Chitamani Ganpti Aagman) from 14:00 hrs onwards.

The procession has been organised on the following route:

Ganesh Talkies (Parab Chowk)- Sane Guruji Marg - Saint Jagnade Maharaj Chowk (Gas Company Junction) Dr. B.A. Road, South Bound- Sardar Hotel Junction- Dattaram Lad Marg to Chintamani Ganpati Mandal.

The notification further said that many people are expected to attend the aforesaid procession, which may lead to traffic congestion on the said routes and the routes leading there unto. Therefore, following traffic arrangements have been made on 09/09/2023.

Following routes shall be closed on 09/09/2023 after 14:00 hrs. (as and when required) till completion of the procession:

1. Dr. B.A. Road, South Bound traffic from Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) to Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction).

2. Dr. B.A. Road, North Bound traffic from Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction) to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction).

3. Sane Guruji Marg from Comrade Ganacharya Junction (Chinchpokali Junction) to Saint Jagnade Maharaj Chowk (Gas company junction)

Alternative routes:

1. Vehicle coming from south bound of Dr. B.A. Road and going towards CSMT shall take right turn at Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) -Currey Road Bridge - Shingate Master Chowk - Left turn - N.M. Joshi Road - Comrade Ganacharya Junction (Chinchpokali Junction)- Abdul Hamid Ansari Chowk (Khada Parsee) and further towards South Mumbai.

2. Vehicles coming from North bound of Dr. B.A. Road and going towards Dadar shall take right turn at Hansraj Rathod Chowk (Bawla Compound Junction) - T.B.Kadam Marg- Right turn onto Datta Ram Lad Marg- Shravan Dada Yashwant Chowk - Left turn - G.D. Ambekar Marg - left turn onto Shree Sai Baba Marg - Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharatmata Junction) - right turn towards Dadar.

3. Vehicles moving from Comrade Ganacharya Junction (Chinchpokali Junction) towards Dadar shall go straight on N.M.Joshi road - Shingate Master Chowk-Right turn- Currey Road Bridge to Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk (Bharat Mata Junction) and futher to their desired destination.