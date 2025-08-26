Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Mumbai buzzes with excitement as Ganeshotsav approaches

Updated on: 26 August,2025 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

The days before the Ganesh festival, among Mumbai’s favourites, is a time of shivery anticipation, feverish activity and citizens heading out to their villages to celebrate with their families. mid-day catches the frenetic activity on the ground from across the city

Devotees, leaving for the Konkan for the Ganesh festival, wait to board a bus from Parel ST Depot. PIC/ATUL KAMBLE

A shopkeeper shows off some Bethlehem flowers that are used during the Ganesh puja. PIC/KIRTI SURVE PARADE

Flower vendors put out their best wares on display in Dadar West. PIC/RANE ASHISH



A vendor at a flower market shows off a durva mala. PIC/KIRTI SURVE PARADE


Mumbaikars at the bus terminus in Borivli East as they head out to their villages for the Ganesh festival. PIC/NIMESH DAVE

A young girl plays with a flower at a puja flower shop at the Dadar flower market. PIC/KIRTI SURVE PARADE

Manjiras hanging in a shop at Dadar flower market. PIC/KIRTI SURVE PARADE

An electrician sets up decorative lights at a Ganesh pandal in Borivli West. PIC/NIMESH DAVE

