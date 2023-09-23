Mumbai's Ganesh Festival has taken a significant leap towards eco-friendliness this year. The festival, which is an integral part of Mumbai's cultural identity, saw a notable increase in the adoption of eco-friendly practices during the immersion of Ganesh idols

Immersion of Ganesh idol in artificial pond. File Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Ganesh Chaturthi: 27,564 idols immersed in artificial ponds in Mumbai for the one-and-a-half-day celebration x 00:00

Mumbai's Ganesh festival has taken a significant leap towards eco-friendliness this year. The festival, which is an integral part of Mumbai's cultural identity, saw a notable increase in the adoption of eco-friendly practices during the immersion of Ganesh idols.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, a total of 27,564 household Ganesh idols were immersed in artificial ponds for the one-and-a-half-day celebration. This represents a substantial 22.98 per cent increase compared to 22,410 idols immersed in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the residents of Mumbai to continue the practice of immersing Ganesh idols in artificial ponds, marking a step towards environmental conservation.

As reported earlier, the Mumbai civic body had made artificial ponds for the immersion of Ganesh idols. Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ramakant Biradar told media earlier this month that 162 artificial ponds and 73 natural immersion sites are there.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day long festival that marks the birth of Lord Ganesha.

Watch: Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Here Is Why Lalbaugcha Raja Is Known As The Navsacha Ganpati

Meanwhile, amidst the controversy surrounding idol immersion at Aarey Pond, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduce additional lorry ponds for this year's Ganesh Visarjan. These mobile lorry ponds will be strategically stationed in wards, primarily in areas where artificial ponds are located at a considerable distance. In response to the ongoing dispute, Goregaon is slated to receive one of these lorry ponds, and the BMC is actively scouting other suitable locations.

“It's akin to the BMC providing doorstep service with mobile immersion lorries. BMC will primarily deploy these in Goregaon and other regions with limited artificial ponds,” shared an official. Dumper lorry ponds are essentially lorries equipped with water-filled dump boxes enclosed in robust canvas sheets, with a sufficient depth to accommodate small-sized home idols for immersion.

“The state government's decision to prohibit Ganesh idol immersion in this region, which falls within an eco-sensitive zone, has prompted BMC to establish an artificial pond near Aarey Colony. Our focus is on areas with fewer artificial ponds, starting with Goregaon,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramakant Biradar. These mobile units will travel through the entire ward.