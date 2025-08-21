Breaking News
BEST announces special arrangements as Mumbai gears up for Ganesh festival 2025

Updated on: 22 August,2025 04:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BEST announces special arrangements as Mumbai gears up for Ganesh festival 2025

The BEST said that the lighting department will install 2,723 lights across 71 procession routes, 19 immersion sites, and 39 artificial lakes in Mumbai. Representational Pic/File

BEST announces special arrangements as Mumbai gears up for Ganesh festival 2025
Ahead of the upcoming Ganesh festival 2025, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has announced detailed special arrangements for temporary electricity supply, street lighting, and bus transport services to assist Ganesh devotees across the city during the festival.

According to an official statement, BEST’s electricity department is working in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide temporary electricity and lights along procession routes and at immersion sites. Based on applications submitted by Ganesh mandals, temporary electricity connections are being provided to support festival activities.



The BEST said that the lighting department will install 2,723 lights across 71 procession routes, 19 immersion sites, and 39 artificial lakes in Mumbai. 


"These measures are being taken to ensure safety and convenience for devotees during the 10-day festival," the statement said.

It said, to further strengthen safety at the immersion points, 15 permanent electric towers will be set up to provide stable lighting. In case of emergency or power failure, 8 diesel generator sets will be on standby to maintain uninterrupted electricity supply.

The BEST further said that 19 high-intensity searchlights (called "searchlights" or "sublights") will be installed near the sea to support rescue teams in case of drowning or other emergencies during immersion activities.

BEST has also planned special bus services during the festival to help devotees travel conveniently to and from major Ganesh mandal locations and immersion sites.

In preparation for Ganeshotsav 2025, BEST has also published an informative booklet that includes all the terms and conditions for Ganesh mandals to apply for temporary electricity, lighting arrangements for processions and immersion points, and transport routes for devotees, said the statement, adding that the booklet is available for public access on the official BEST website.

As Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 approaches, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) had earlier announced a list of guidelines to be followed while applying for temporary power supply at Ganesh pandals in Mumbai.

An official statement by the BEST had earlier this month said that the Ganesh mandals in Mumbai can also register their applications online by visiting the official website, www.bestundertaking.com.

After submitting the online form, a printout must be submitted to the respective customer service office along with required documents, the BEST had stated.

