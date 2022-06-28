Ganesh festival: BMC says final no to PoP idols

Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said, 'This year, we have issued an advisory. From next year, there will be punishment, too.' As per the guidelines, those found selling PoP idols will face fine and judicial action

Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal

This year, there will be no plaster of Paris idols for the Ganesh festival, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reiterated during a meeting with the Sarvajanik Ganesh Utsav Samanvay Samiti, on Monday.

Civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal said, “This year, we have issued an advisory. From next year, there will be punishment, too.” As per the guidelines, those found selling PoP idols will face fine and judicial action.

In May 2020, the Central Pollution Control Board issued detailed guidelines banning the use of PoP for idols, saying it causes serious pollution in water bodies. The ban was postponed for a year after idol makers expressed fear of losing their livelihood. Two years later, the BMC finally sent out notices for implementation of the rule. Murtikars again voiced their objections to BMC, claiming that it was not possible to make more than two crore clay idols in a short period. Samanvay Samiti also wrote a letter to Chahal regarding the issue. On Monday, the Samiti had a meeting with the civic chief where the BMC administration made its stand against PoP crystal clear. Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhari and former Mayor Kishori Pednekar were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Samanvay Samitihas again appealed to the civic authority to allow the use of PoP without any hazardous substance.