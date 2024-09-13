The TMC said that this year, mobile immersion units were set up in four wards including Naupada-Kopri, Majiwada-Manpada, Wagle, and Vartaknagar

Representational Pic/File

Ganesh Visarjan: 15,546 idols immersed in Thane on 6th day of Ganeshotsav, says TMC

On the sixth day of the Ganesh Visarjan 2024, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) successfully managed the immersion of a total of 15,546 idols. This included 14,399 Ganesh idols and 1,147 Gauri idols, the TMC said on Friday.

The immersion was carried out at designated immersion sites within Thane Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction.

Among the immersed idols, 109 were from public or sarvajanik Ganesh pandals.

The process took place at artificial ponds created by the TMC, which were designed to accommodate a large number of devotees and the idols over the six-day period.

Immersion Sites:

Artificial Ponds: 7,390 idols

Creek Immersion Ghats: 5,529 idols

Special Tank Arrangements: 1,149 idols

Mobile Immersion Units: 72 idols

Idol Acceptance Centers: 259 idols

Total Immersions on the Sixth Day: 14,399 Ganesh idols and 1,147 Gauri idols.

Meanwhile, the Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao expressed gratitude to all Ganesh devotees for their enthusiastic participation. He acknowledged the effective management of the immersion process by TMC officials, staff, police, and volunteers.

The TMC said that during the six-day immersion period, approximately 13 tons of nirmalya (offerings and waste) were collected. The nirmalyas will be processed into organic fertilizer. Previously, 12 tons of nirmalya was collected during the first day of Ganesh immersions.

On the fifth day, 7,096 Ganesh idols were immersed, including 58 from sarvajanik Ganesh pandals.

The TMC said that this year, mobile immersion units were set up in four wards including Naupada-Kopri, Majiwada-Manpada, Wagle, and Vartaknagar. These units were available from 12 pm to 10 pm for idol immersion.

The number of small tank facilities for immersion has increased from 42 to 49 this year, an official said.

The civic officials said that there are 10 centers for accepting Ganesh idols, located across various areas of Thane and as many as fifteen artificial ponds were set up across Thane for immersion.

"Nine dedicated immersion ghats were prepared for the process," the official added.

In Mumbai, nearly 48,000 idols were immersed in Mumbai by 12 am, which is the sixth day of the Ganeshotsav 2024, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday.

Of the 48,044 idols immersed in the sea and artificial ponds, 41,154 were household ones, 535 belonged to 'sarvajanik mandals' (community groups) and 6355 were of Goddess Gauri, the civic body said.