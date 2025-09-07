Some devotees still refuse to follow high court directives, immerse smaller idols at sea

Despite directives from the Bombay High Court disallowing immersion of idols smaller than 6 feet in height in natural water bodies, several household idols were immersed in the sea on Sunday morning, after BMC and Mumbai police supervision was wrapped up for the day. Such incidents were reported from at least two locations —Dadar chowpatty and Gorai creek.

More than 36,632 idols were immersed on Saturday — the last day of the Ganesh festival — overnight into Sunday. Saturday marked Day 11 and is celebrated as Anant Chaturdashi . Of these, 5855 were sarvajanik or community idols, from Ganesh mandals across the city. According to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 30,468 household idols were immersed on Saturday and Sunday until 6.00 am. A total of 1,97,114 idols were immersed during this Ganesh festival, according to BMC figures. This includes 1,81,375 household and 10,148 public Ganesh idols, as well as 5591 idols of Gauri and Hartalika.

A civic official said, “BMC officials from respective wards were assigned to monitor immersion at natural water bodies. They were instructed to follow directives from the high court. No idols smaller than 6 feet were allowed to be immersed in natural water bodies.” There are a total of 70 natural immersion sites across Mumbai, while 290 artificial ponds were set up by BMC, many of which were in the vicinity of, or at natural immersion sites.

Naresh Dahibavkar, who heads the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, said, “There are over 12,000 Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, and over 5400 of these idols were immersed on Day 5 and Day 7. The remaining were immersed on the last day. As per our data, approximately 7000 community idols were to be immersed on the last day. Instructions were passed on to all Ganesh mandals to strictly follow directives from the Bombay High Court.”

Small idols immersed in the sea

A police officer assigned to a natural immersion site in South Mumbai, said, “We have been strict with following rules laid down this year. However, there are instances where maintaining law and order is of paramount importance. We came across an idol that was hardly 2.5 feet in height had a rod attached to its back with a peacock feather. Its height due to the rod went to over 6 feet. This rod is considered part of the idol by the people who came for immersion. We had to allow its immersion into the sea. We then had several other people who came forward requesting us to allow them to immerse idols into the sea. We did not oblige unless absolutely necessary.”

After Day 11 immersions were wrapped by the BMC around 8.30 am on Sunday, several household idols were immersed in the sea, at least at Dadar chowpatty, Mahim chowpatty, and Gorai chowpatty. Citizens who organised these immersions told mid-day, “There is no one from BMC here to stop us. We did not immerse on Saturday and chose to immerse on Sunday morning. This is a matter of faith for us. Idols must be immersed in the sea. The artificial ponds are very dirty.”

High court directives

The Bombay High Court directives mandate that all idols not taller than 6 feet should be immersed in artificial ponds. The high court has also directed the state to establish methods to dispose of sludge from the sea in a scientific manner.

Official Speak

A senior civic official said, “This year, strict care has been taken to ensure compliance with high court directives. The number of artificial ponds has increased as compared to last year. Information about these artificial ponds is easily available to all citizens through the BMC website, advertisements on social media, and other popular media, along with a QR code of the location of all artificial ponds displayed at prominent locations on hoardings across the city.”

In a statement, BMC said, “All preparations were made in accordance with the directions given by the high court, instructions of the Maharashtra government, and guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Board and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. To ensure a response from all public bodies and Ganesh devotees to this preparation, widespread awareness was created.”

Immersion figures

Day 11 immersions up to 6.00 am on Sunday

Idol type Quantity

Sarvjanik 5855

Household 30,468

Gauri 309

Total 36,632

Over 508 metric tonnes of waste have been collected by BMC as ‘nirmalya’ (remnants of offerings made), and natural water bodies and from artificial immersion ponds so far.

BOX

POP idols immersed in artificial tank

20,451

POP idols immersed in natural water body

3273

Total POP idols immersed

23,724

Eco-friendly immersions in artificial tank

10,179

Eco-friendly immersions in natural water body

20

Total eco-friendly idols immersed

10,199

Total POP and Eco-friendly idols immersed

33923