According to the officials, around 159 personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and 200 from the Government Railway Police (GRP) will be deployed at the station to ensure safety and crowd control during the Ganpati immersion processions

Mumbai Police has also made elaborate security arrangements around Girgaon area near Charni Road station. Pic/Satej Shinde

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Western Railway makes special arrangements at Charni Road station in Mumbai for Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Western Railway makes special arrangements at Charni Road station in Mumbai for Anant Chaturdashi

An increased security and passenger support measures has been planned for the devotees, they said.

Ahead of Ganesh Visarjan 2025, the Western Railway's Mumbai division has planned detailed arrangement at Charni Road railway station, officials said om Friday.

Ahead of Ganesh Visarjan 2025, the Western Railway's Mumbai division has planned detailed arrangement at Charni Road railway station, officials said om Friday.

An increased security and passenger support measures has been planned for the devotees, they said.

According to the officials, around 159 personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and 200 from the Government Railway Police (GRP) will be deployed at the station to ensure safety and crowd control during the Ganpati immersion processions.

The officials are also using loudspeakers, walkie-talkies, and CCTV monitoring for better communication and real-time surveillance, they said.

"Commercial staff will be present to manage operations smoothly, and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) will be available to assist passengers in case of any situation," said an official.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has also made elaborate security arrangements around Girgaon area near Charni Road station.

Top police officials on Friday evening also visited the chowpatty and reviewed the preparation ahead of Anant Chaturdashi on September 6.