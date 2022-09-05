Ganeshotsav 2022: Amit Shah, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis offer prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja

Shah will also visit the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis offer prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Monday offered prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja, a prominent Ganesh pandal in Mumbai.

Shah will also visit the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told PTI.

Shah landed in Mumbai on Sunday night. The visit of Shah during the ongoing Ganesh festival comes ahead of the crucial polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expected this month or in October.

The BJP is aiming to wrest control of the BMC from the Shiv Sena, which ruled the cash-rich civic body till an administrator was appointed earlier this year due to a delay in holding the polls.

(With inputs from PTI)

