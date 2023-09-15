The toll exemption decision will be applicable on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, Mumbai-Goa highway and other roads under the PWD.

Representative Image

Listen to this article Ganeshotsav 2023: Maharashtra govt announces toll waiver for Konkan-bound vehicles x 00:00

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that vehicles going to the Konkan region for Ganeshotsav festivities between September 16 and October 1 will not have to pay tolls on highways.

According to the news report in PTI, the toll exemption decision will be applicable on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway, Mumbai-Goa highway and other roads under the Public Works Department (PWD). An official was also quoted as saying that the State Transport (ST) buses have also been exempted from the toll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in a significant move, Maharashtra has decided to allot five-year permission to the Ganesh mandals across the state. The decision was taken during a meeting that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde presided over. This move has offered respite to Ganeshotsav mandals that consistently adhered to regulations and received no complaints over the past decade.

Per the new decision, all municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats are mandated to grant permission to exceptional Ganesh mandals and they will be required to pay a nominal rent for the use of space. Additionally, these mandals will have to adhere to the terms and conditions put forth by the government and comply with orders prescribed from time to time. They also need a no-objection certificate from the local police station and apply for permission through respective local bodies.

"No person shall take photographs of idols floating or half-submerged after the immersion and shall not publish the same or circulate it. This order shall remain effective throughout Brihanmumbai from September 20 to September 29, 2023. Any violation of this order is punishable us 188 IPC," the note stated.

The Mumbai Police, on Friday, issued a circular prohibiting the public from taking photographs of floating or half-submerged idols after immersion. The Police in its circular said that half-dissolved idols drift ashore during high tide or float in the lake water after immersion which are photographed and published or circulated. This may likely outrage religious feelings and disturb public peace and tranquillity, thus they are enforcing the prohibition.

Ganeshotsav in 2023, will begin on September 19 and Ganesh visarjan will be observed on September 28, the 10th day, Ganeshotsav is celebrated for 10 days and Ganpati visarjan marks the final ritual. Significantly, the Ganesh Chaturthi is observed with great fervour throughout Mumbai and various regions of Maharashtra.