From September 7 to September 16, 2024, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) will introduce 24 night special buses to accommodate devotees and tourists visiting various Ganesh pandals. This service is intended to make travel easier during the Ganeshotsav 2024, a prominent cultural celebration in Maharashtra. The BEST administration stated that the Ganeshotsav 2024 special buses will be run from 10.30 pm to 6 am.

During Ganeshotsav 2024, several bus routes, including Bus Route 4 from South Mumbai to North-West Mumbai via Girgaum, Lalbaug, Parel, and Chembur, would be restricted. Night special buses will operate on 51 routes, including A-21, A-25, A-42, 44, 86, and 69, among others.

BEST will also add new bus services on certain routes in response to increased passenger demand. The BEST management has encouraged devotees and tourists to take advantage of this unique offering.

"Ganeshotsav is a cultural festival in Maharashtra. Devotees and tourists also flock to see the decorations with devotion, especially during the 'Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav' pandals in Mumbai," BEST said in their communique and added, "This year, too. 07.09.2024 to dt. 16.09.2024 With a view to making it convenient to visit various places of Lord Ganesha during the Ganeshotsav period, BEST has decided to introduce 24 night special buses. During the above period, Bus Route 4 from the South Mumbai area to the North-West Mumbai via Girgaum Lalbaug, Parel Chembur will be restricted. limit of 7. limit of 8. The A-21. The A-25. The A-42. 44. 86.69 Buses - Night Special Buses on 51 Routes will be introduced."

Ganeshotsav 2024: BEST to illuminate 2,591 lamps along 71 procession routes

In preparation for Ganeshotsav 2024, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) meticulously planned and constructed a comprehensive lighting and power supply network to ensure that the city's devotees had a seamless and well-lit festival experience.

The designs, designed in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will feature major procession routes, immersion sites, and artificial ponds across Mumbai.

BEST's street lighting department plans to illuminate 2,591 lamps along 71 procession routes, 20 immersion sites, and 39 artificial ponds. In addition, 15 permanent electric towers have been constructed at immersion sites to ensure consistent lighting.