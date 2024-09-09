The Central Railway said that in response to passenger demand, Railways have decided to run 2 Special Trains between Panvel and Madgaon to clear the extra rush of passengers

The Central Railway on Monday said that it will run two additional Ganapati festival special trains between Panvel and Madgaon.

In an official statement, the Central Railway said that in response to passenger demand, Railways have decided to run 2 Special Trains between Panvel and Madgaon to clear the extra rush of passengers.

The details are as under:

Madgaon-Panvel- Madgaon special (2 services)

01428 special will leave Madgaon at 09.30 hrs on 15.9.2024 and arrive Panvel at 22.15 hrs same day.

01427 special will leave Panvel at 23.45 hrs on 15.9.2024 and arrive Madgaon at 11.00 hrs next day.

Halts: Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Savarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Zarap, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

Composition: One AC-2Tier, Three AC-3Tier, Two AC-3 Tier Economy, Eight Sleeper class, Five General Second Class ( including 1 Guard’s brake van) and One Generator Car.

Reservation: Bookings for Special Train no 01428/01427 on special charges will open on 10.09.2024 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

"General Second Class coaches will run as unreserved coaches and tickets for the same can be booked through UTS with normal charges for unreserved accommodation as applicable for superfast Mail/Exp trains," the statement said.

Meanwhile, as many as eighteen special train services will be operated on Mumbai's suburban railway network on the night of Anant Chaturdashi, the 10th and last day of the Ganapati festival, on September 28 for passengers returning after immersion of Ganesha idols, an official said on Tuesday.

The Central Railway in a release said it will run 10 suburban special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan, Thane, and Belapur stations.

The Western Railway will operate eight suburban special services between Churchgate and Virar stations from 12.15 am on September 29 for the convenience of passengers returning after the immersion of Ganesh idols.

Anticipating heavy rush at Charni Road station due to the immersion, the Western Railway has decided to halt all Churchgate-bound fast trains at all the stations between 5 pm and 8.30 pm, an official release stated.

All Churchgate-bound slow trains will not halt at platform number two at Charni Road station between 5 pm and 10 pm to reduce congestion on platforms, it said.