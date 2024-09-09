Breaking News
Mumbai: Rent controversy leaves Bandra fair stalls empty
Dating app scam probe: Two city clubs get notices for duping men on dating apps
Mumbai: Nine-foot-long Indian marsh crocodile rescued in Mulund
Mumbai: Ganesh mandal worker killed in hit-and-run
Mumbai rail upgrade: WR shifts another rail line to make way for sixth
Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast
ANI sues Netflix over IC 814 for copyright infringement
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ganeshotsav 2024 Devotees flock to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers

Ganeshotsav 2024: Devotees flock to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers

Updated on: 09 September,2024 01:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, which houses the idol, is a main attraction during Ganeshotsav.

Ganeshotsav 2024: Devotees flock to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers

Lalbaugcha Raja Idol 2024

Listen to this article
Ganeshotsav 2024: Devotees flock to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai to offer prayers
x
00:00

Devotees gathered early this morning in Mumbai to pray to Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the city's most prominent Ganesh idols, as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Worshippers were seen seeking blessings from the venerated deity, with excitement building for this highly anticipated occasion, reported ANI. 


According to the report, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, which houses the idol, is a main attraction during the event. Every year, thousands of devotees visit the Mandal to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.




The first look of this year’s Lalbaugcha Raja idol was unveiled on September 5, setting the stage for the festival, which is one of Mumbai’s biggest cultural events. Established in 1934, the idol has a rich history, and the celebrations have been managed by the Kambli family for over 80 years. 

Ganeshotsav 2024: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled

The first glimpse at this year's Lalbaugcha Raja idol was revealed on September 5, laying the groundwork for the festival, which is one of Mumbai's most important cultural events. The idol has a long history, dating back to 1934, and the Kambli family has managed the celebrations for nearly 80 years, the ANI report stated.

In addition to Mumbai, devotees in other places, such as Rajkot, prayed to Lord Ganesha at local temples, including the Shree Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Raja Mandir.

Ganeshotsav 2024: Significance of the festival

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunar month of Bhadrapada, began on September 7 this year. The event, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, celebrates Lord Ganesha, the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

Elaborate decorations adorn houses and public pandals throughout Mumbai and Maharashtra. The celebratory atmosphere is alive with prayers, music, and chanting as devotees perform rituals, make offerings, and visit elaborately decorated pandals.

The streets come alive with vibrant processions, portraying the enthusiasm and excitement that this momentous occasion brings.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

lalbaugcha raja lalbaug Ganeshotsav ganesh chaturthi Ganesh festival Mumbai festivals mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK