Lalbaugcha Raja Idol 2024

Devotees gathered early this morning in Mumbai to pray to Lalbaugcha Raja, one of the city's most prominent Ganesh idols, as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. Worshippers were seen seeking blessings from the venerated deity, with excitement building for this highly anticipated occasion, reported ANI.

According to the report, the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, which houses the idol, is a main attraction during the event. Every year, thousands of devotees visit the Mandal to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Devotees throng and offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/VsHhdKTCTh — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024

The first look of this year’s Lalbaugcha Raja idol was unveiled on September 5, setting the stage for the festival, which is one of Mumbai’s biggest cultural events. Established in 1934, the idol has a rich history, and the celebrations have been managed by the Kambli family for over 80 years.

In addition to Mumbai, devotees in other places, such as Rajkot, prayed to Lord Ganesha at local temples, including the Shree Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Raja Mandir.

#WATCH | Gujarat: A devotee offers prayers to Lord Ganesh at Shree Siddhi Vinayak Ganpati Raja Mandir, in Rajkot. pic.twitter.com/naWvPJIMNq — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2024

Ganeshotsav 2024: Significance of the festival

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunar month of Bhadrapada, began on September 7 this year. The event, also known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayak Chavithi, celebrates Lord Ganesha, the 'God of New Beginnings' and the 'Remover of Obstacles,' celebrating his wisdom and intelligence.

Elaborate decorations adorn houses and public pandals throughout Mumbai and Maharashtra. The celebratory atmosphere is alive with prayers, music, and chanting as devotees perform rituals, make offerings, and visit elaborately decorated pandals.

The streets come alive with vibrant processions, portraying the enthusiasm and excitement that this momentous occasion brings.