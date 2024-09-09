Earlier in the day, Union Home Amit Shah visited CM Eknath Shinde's official residence on Monday and took part in the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities. The 10-day festivities will go on till September 17

Cops perform the Ganeshotsav rituals at CM Eknath Shinde's official residence on Monday.

Farmers, police personnel, and sanitation workers performed 'aarti' at Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde's official residence Varsha in Mumbai on Monday amid the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities.

Member of Parliament (MP) and CM Shinde's son Shrikant and former lawmaker Rahul Shewale were also present on the occasion.

In the morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries visited Varsha Niwas and paid obeisance to Lord Ganpati on the occasion of Ganeshotsav 2024.

Some farmers from Lohara in Hingoli district had come to meet the chief minister. In the afternoon, they performed the aarti of Lord Ganpati was performed.

Houses and farms of farmers have been completely washed away in the heavy rains in Hingoli district. In this regard, Farmers Balaji Adalkar, Sakharam Bodke and Umesh Chavan had come to meet the Chief Minister in this regard. After the 'aarti', Dr Shinde met the farmers and consoled them.

The police personnel and sanitation workers were also present on the occasion. Later, they too performed the 'aarti' before the Ganpati idol.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited CM Shinde's official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai on Monday to take 'darshan' of Lord Ganesha amid the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities.

CM"s daughter-in-law Vrushali welcomed the Home Minister at Varsha for the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities. Home Minister Amit Shah performed the 'aarti' of Lord Ganesha.

CM Shinde's son and Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Shrikant felicitated Union Minister Amit Shah with a shawl and a coconut. He was also gifted a copy of the book 'Shasan Aplya Dari' and an idol of Lord Ganpati.

State Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Ministers Deepak Kesarkar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, former Union Minister of State Raosaheb Danve, legislator Chandrasekhar Bawankule and other dignitaries were also present at Varsha for the Ganeshotsav 2024 festivities.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut voiced strong objections over the arrival of the Union Home Minister and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officials in Mumbai. Shah is on a two-day visit on Monday. Raut's comments were directed at BJP and its leadership, accusing them of undermining Mumbai's identity and interests, reported news agency ANI.

"We do fear that these BJP leaders will continue to undermine Mumbai politically as well as financially. There has been a constant attempt to shift good things, such as organisations and institutions, from Mumbai to Gujarat. The International Financial Services Centre, which was supposed to be in Mumbai, has been shifted to Gujarat," he said. "We are against such policies of these BJP leaders," the Sena (UBT) lawmaker said on Monday.