Organisers to put up giant cutouts, hold workshops to raise awareness
The Sewricha Raja pandal, which features a moving poem on women’s safety
Key Highlights
- Several Ganesh mandals across the city will be highlighting importance of women’s safety
- One will even hold a workshop to teach kids about good and bad touch
- A prominent mandal has planned a slideshow on women’s safety
Several Ganesh mandals across the city will be highlighting the importance of women’s safety in light of the brutal Kolkata rape and murder and Badlapur sexual assault case. One will even hold a workshop to teach kids about good and bad touch.
