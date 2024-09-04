Breaking News
Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women’s safety theme this year

Updated on: 05 September,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Organisers to put up giant cutouts, hold workshops to raise awareness

Ganeshotsav 2024: Mumbai mandals embrace women’s safety theme this year

The Sewricha Raja pandal, which features a moving poem on women’s safety

Key Highlights

  1. Several Ganesh mandals across the city will be highlighting importance of women’s safety
  2. One will even hold a workshop to teach kids about good and bad touch
  3. A prominent mandal has planned a slideshow on women’s safety

Several Ganesh mandals across the city will be highlighting the importance of women’s safety in light of the brutal Kolkata rape and murder and Badlapur sexual assault case. One will even hold a workshop to teach kids about good and bad touch.

