Ganeshotsav 2024: South Mumbai family celebrates 61st year of festival with unique 'Konkan Wada' theme at home

Updated on: 13 September,2024 01:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

A South Mumbai family is celebrating Ganeshotsav 2024 with a unique 'Konkan Wada' theme at their home in Girgaum. This is the 61st year of celebrations for the Rele family

Ganeshotsav 2024: South Mumbai family celebrates 61st year of festival with unique 'Konkan Wada' theme at home

The Rele family of Girgaum

Ganeshotsav 2024: South Mumbai family celebrates 61st year of festival with unique 'Konkan Wada' theme at home
A South Mumbai family is celebrating Ganeshotsav 2024 with a unique 'Konkan Wada' theme at their home in Girgaum. This is the 61st year of celebrations for the Rele family.  


The theme is based on Mumbaikars who go to their villages at Konkan to celebrate the Ganpati festival every year. It is created by Mann Rele, who is a VFX artist and drone operator by profession. His entire family, including mother Toral, father Manesh, grandfather Vilas and grandmother Saroj join in the decorations, which took them a month this Ganeshotsav. 



Speaking to mid-day, Mann Rele said, "For Ganeshotsav 2024, the entire family decided to go with the theme of Mumbaikars visiting their villages at Konkan Wada and their celebrations of the Ganpati festival. Through this theme, we display the life and culture of an old wada, an ancestral house in the Konkan region and the traditional celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi."


"The decoration, which emphasises family bonding and the spirit of reunion, aims to show how, despite their modern and varied lifestyles, family members come together for aarti and other rituals, showcasing their enduring bond. The real sweetness of Ganeshotsav is spending time with each other, setting aside the daily hassles, and creating beautiful memories with family. We’ve also tried to minimise the use of gadgets during the Ganeshotsav 2024 celebrations, focusing instead on real interactions," Mann Rele said, adding that all the materials used in the decorations are eco-friendly and the Ganpati idol is also made of clay. 

