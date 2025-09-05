Breaking News
Updated on: 05 September,2025 09:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shrikant Khuperkar | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The programme was conceived through the vision of Satish Rajpal Mumbarkar, a social activist, and his father Rajpal Govind Mumbarkar. “Through this initiative, our goal was to take a significant step toward environmental conservation,” said Satish

Satish Rajpal Mumbarkar, a social activist (right, in kurta). PICS/SHRIKANT KHUPERKAR

Listen to this article
This year, as part of the Ganeshotsav celebrations, Wingro Agritech Farmer Producer Company Limited distributed various seeds as prasad to the devotees. The purpose behind this is to ensure that seeds are not wasted. Instead, they were given to the faithful with a hope that every individual would be motivated to plant them, thus contributing to the growth of a greener and healthier environment. These seeds included those of neem, sushubhambu (sui bhabul), shavari, jamun, peru, ber, moringa, babul, marigold, and other plants.

This programme was conceived through the vision of Satish Rajpal Mumbarkar, a social activist, and his father, Rajpal Govind Mumbarkar. “Through this initiative, our goal was to take a significant step toward environmental conservation,” said Satish. “The seeds were produced by around 640 farmers from 42 villages affiliated with our company. These farmers, who practise sustainable farming techniques, are not only working towards increasing their yields but also towards contributing to environmental conservation. Through this initiative, we aim to raise the income of farmers, too,” he added.


Asked about the inspiration behind this idea, Satish shared a profound insight, one that had been passed down from Rajpal. “My father often observed that everywhere we see cement and concrete being used, the massive trees are deprived of the necessary space and water to grow. Year after year, we witness large trees collapsing. To prevent this, my father suggested that instead of waiting for large trees to die, we could start planting seeds in these spaces. After three to four years, these seeds would grow into trees, creating a green and sustainable environment,” Satish said.

