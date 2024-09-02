Breaking News
Record number of MSRTC buses this Ganesh festival

Updated on: 02 September,2024 07:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The MSRTC has this year planned to run 5,000 additional buses for the festival season

Representational Pic/File

About 4,953 additional buses of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) for the Konkan region have been fully booked between September 3-7 for the oncoming Ganapati festival with 4,200 group bookings in place.


Bookings to Konkan have been done from major areas in and around Mumbai, including Palghar and Thane. The MSRTC has this year planned to run 5,000 additional buses for the festival season.



This year, in addition to individual reservation, group reservation is being given 100% discount for senior citizens beyond 75 years and 50% discount for regular senior citizens and women as per the policy.


The buses will start operations from September 3 from major bus depots in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar. This is one of the highest number of buses ever that MSRTC is operating from the MMR.

ST employees will be working round the clock under the supervision of senior officials of ST at bus stations and bus stops. Also, vehicle repair teams will also be deployed on the highways in Konkan.  At the same time, a temporary public arrangements have also been set up for the passengers' convenience.

