The German Consulate has issued a notice to student visa applicants, advising that some students may not secure appointments before the official start of the winter semester. The consulate is working hard to expedite visa applications but cautions that delays may arise owing to high demand.

Students who have received appointment slots in October must submit either a Certificate of Enrolment (Immatrikulationsbescheinigung) from their German university or a confirmation letter from the university stating that they are permitted to begin the winter semester after the official enrolment deadline, the consulate said.

This letter is intended for future candidates who are already on the waiting list since the consulate continues to support students with their study plans despite the hurdles.

Important Announcement for Student Visa applications: pic.twitter.com/7NXx1qlTE7 — German Consulate General Mumbai (@GermanyinMumbai) September 24, 2024

"Since the Winter Semester is about to begin, we are working hard to help each of you as quickly as possible, because we know how immensely important your study plans are, the German consulate said in their statement.

They further wrote, "Despite our continued efforts, it might not be possible for everyone to secure an appointment before the official start of the winter semester. We, therefore, would like to inform all future applicants of student visas, who are already on the waiting list and who receive an appointment slot in October, to submit either a Certificate of Enrollment from the German university ("Immatrikulationsbescheinigung") OR a Confirmation letter from the university stating that you will be allowed to join the current winter intake/semester at a later date than the official enrolment deadline."

