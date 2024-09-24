Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > German Consulate urges student visa applicants to prepare for possible delays

German Consulate urges student visa applicants to prepare for possible delays

Updated on: 24 September,2024 03:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Students who have received appointment slots in October must submit either a Certificate of Enrolment (Immatrikulationsbescheinigung) from their German university or a confirmation letter from the university stating that they are permitted to begin the winter semester after the official enrolment deadline, the consulate said.

German Consulate urges student visa applicants to prepare for possible delays

Representative image

Listen to this article
German Consulate urges student visa applicants to prepare for possible delays
x
00:00

The German Consulate has issued a notice to student visa applicants, advising that some students may not secure appointments before the official start of the winter semester. The consulate is working hard to expedite visa applications but cautions that delays may arise owing to high demand.


Students who have received appointment slots in October must submit either a Certificate of Enrolment (Immatrikulationsbescheinigung) from their German university or a confirmation letter from the university stating that they are permitted to begin the winter semester after the official enrolment deadline, the consulate said.


This letter is intended for future candidates who are already on the waiting list since the consulate continues to support students with their study plans despite the hurdles.


"Since the Winter Semester is about to begin, we are working hard to help each of you as quickly as possible, because we know how immensely important your study plans are, the German consulate said in their statement. 

They further wrote, "Despite our continued efforts, it might not be possible for everyone to secure an appointment before the official start of the winter semester. We, therefore, would like to inform all future applicants of student visas, who are already on the waiting list and who receive an appointment slot in October, to submit either a Certificate of Enrollment from the German university ("Immatrikulationsbescheinigung") OR a Confirmation letter from the university stating that you will be allowed to join the current winter intake/semester at a later date than the official enrolment deadline."

Studying abroad? Platforms to guide you through the process

Moving abroad for higher education can be daunting, from selecting a university to cracking applications, securing scholarships, and surviving in foreign lands. Mid-day curated a list of handy platforms to ease your job.

One such platform is Leverage Edu which supports students from India, Nepal and Nigeria who plan to study overseas.  Their videos on how students can apply to move overseas for higher study meet all of the requirements. They provide financial advice, recommend the best nations and universities based on the area of interest, and provide movies about different countries' cultures and beliefs.

Another platform is that of IDP India who create videos on how students can apply to move abroad for their education. The tutorials on their YouTube channel can help you plan your budget and choose the finest destinations, universities, and courses based on your interests.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

germany mumbai mumbai news Education

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK