‘Goods delivery vehicles must be turned into Electric Vehicles’

The survey examined people’s insights on delivery fleets. Representation pic

The COVID-19 pandemic may have turned the automobile industry and transport sector on its head, but also accelerated numerous new trends, one of which was a greater emphasis on electrical power mobility. The majority of respondents in a recent survey felt that the transition to electric vehicles to combat climate change is important. Over two-thirds of the respondents believed that goods delivery vehicles contribute to air pollution and climate change.

The study conducted by CMSR Consultants and commissioned by the Sustainable Mobility Network with support from Maharashtra-based NGO Waatavaran, examined people’s insights on delivery fleets and the transition to electric vehicles in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru. A total of 9,048 people were interviewed from six cities.

Of the 1,508 Mumbai consumers, 83 per cent attributed last-mile delivery vehicles as one of the reasons for rising air pollution in cities, with 88.7 per cent affirming a switch to EV vehicles by the delivery companies as important to address air pollution issues and mitigate climate change.

Support for policy

“The findings indicate strong support for the policy direction on delivery sector emissions in Maharashtra. Along with the Central government Niti Aayog’s Shoonya campaign, which actively looks to decarbonise the last mile, delivery companies should come forward to work closely with our government to ensure the rapid transition of their fleets,” said Bhagwan Keshbhat, CEO of NGO Waatavaran. The survey also discovered that an overwhelming majority of respondents (88 per cent) felt that proactive action and transition by one organisation can inspire other companies and drive rapid change in the sector.

Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, and Zomato were identified as the most frequently used companies, with the other companies being grocery/ hyperlocal and logistics companies such as Bigbasket, Dunzo, Blinkit/ Grofers, JioMart, MilkBasket, Bluedart, FedEx, Gati, etc.

“Tier-1 cities like Mumbai comprise the core market for most of these delivery companies, so our survey of Mumbai consumers is highly indicative of overall consumer perception of the companies and their current use of delivery vehicles. We have also tried to ensure that of the nationwide respondents, the maximum are from the 18-45 age group (93 per cent) who represent the companies’ core user base,” Gajendra Rai, director of CMSR Consultants, said.

‘Help delivery partners’

The respondents nationwide also stressed the need for a socially just transition of their delivery fleets by companies with 38 per cent stressing that companies should either lease or purchase electric vehicles for their delivery partners/workers, and 31 per cent of respondents saying companies should provide financial incentives to delivery partners for buying electric vehicles and another 19 per cent stating that support should be provided to the delivery partners to retrofit their existing delivery vehicles. Atul Mudaliar, head of business initiatives, Climate Group India, said, “While prominent companies like Flipkart and Zomato have announced a massive shift to 100 per cent electric vehicles by 2030 in line with EV100, state policies in India have now started introducing mandates. Soon, delivery companies will have no choice but to change.”

